Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (February 22, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2000 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2000 Indus 2050 Bajwa 2050 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2130 United 2130 Abdullah Textile 2050 Indus 2150 Bajwa 2150 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2400 Suriya Tex 2400 United 2150 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2400 Nadeem Textile 2350 Indus Dyeing 2350 Abdullah Textile 2200 Lucky Cotton 2200 22/1. Bajwa 2300 United 2300 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2400 26/1. AL-Karam 2550 Amin Text 2550 Shadman Cotton 2500 Diamond Int'l 2500 Lucky Cotton 2500 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1. Amin Tex. 2600 Al-Karam 2650 Jubilee Spinning 2500 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2650 Lucky Cotton 2500 Diamond Intl 2600 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2600 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3250 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3600 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3250 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2400 Amin 2400 Indus Dyeing 2450 Bajwa 2420 Nadeem Textile 2400 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3200 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3500 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2600 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3600 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3700 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1500 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1450 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1600 Masal 1600 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 170.00 Rupali 168.00 Imported 195.00 75/36/0 Imported 160.00 Local 134.00 Rupali 132.00 75/36/Him Imported 175.00 Local 142.00 Rupali 141.00 100/36/0 Imported 148.00 Local 126.00 100/48/INT Local 130.00 Rupali 128.00 Imported 151.00 150/48/0 Imported 136.00 Local 116.00 Rupali 114.00 150/48/Him Imported 140.00 Local 120.00 Rupali 118.00 300/96/0 Imported 123.00 Local 108.00 Rupali 106.00 300/96/Him Imported 130.00 Local 111.00 Rupali 110.00 150/144/Sim Imported 136.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 152.00 Local 128.00 75/72/Sim Imported 162.00 Local 137.00 75/144/Sim Imported 168.00 Local 137.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 128.00 75/72/SD Imported 132.00 50/36/BR Imported 142.00 Local 165.00 100/36/BR Imported 115.00 150/48/BR Imported 122.00 300/96/BR Imported 108.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 153.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 157.00 A. A. Cotton 157.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 163.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 167.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 176.00 A. A. Cotton 176.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 167.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 188.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 200.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 214.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 191.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 193.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 235.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 195.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 210.00 Prima 210.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 30/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 210.00 40/S Kcetex 235.00 Prima 235.00 Local (AVG Price) 225.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 200.00 Local 190.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 215.00 Local 200.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 147.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 152.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 157.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 162.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 172.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 177.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 210.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 172.00 A. A. Cotton 165.00 Lucky Cotton 160.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 170.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 175.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 179.00 IFL (52 48) 180.00 A. A. Cotton 180.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 186.00 Zainab (Combed) 187.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 190.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 198.00 Zainab (Combed) 199.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 195.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 212.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 210.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 200.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 224.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 233.00 45/1 PC Zainab 236.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 190.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 200.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 210.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 215.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 201.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 200.00 I.C.I. Bright 202.00 Rupali 1.D 201.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 200.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 200.00 Ibrahim 1.D 201.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 202.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 202.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 320.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 320.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 320.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 320.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 375.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 375.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.02.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

