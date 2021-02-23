ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (February 22, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (February 22, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2100
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2180
Indus                              2180
Bajwa                              2180
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2250
United                             2240
Abdullah Textile                   2150
Indus                              2250
Bajwa                              2250
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2500
Suriya Tex                         2480
United                             2300
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2480
Nadeem Textile                     2450
Indus Dyeing                       2480
Abdullah Textile                   2300
Lucky Cotton                       2300
22/1.
Bajwa                              2450
United                             2400
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2480
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2600
Amin Text                          2580
Shadman Cotton                     2580
Diamond Int'l                      2580
Lucky Cotton                       2550
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2600
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2650
Al-Karam                           2650
Jubilee Spinning                   2550
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2650
Lucky Cotton                       2550
Diamond Intl                       2600
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2650
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3300
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2500
Amin                               2500
Indus Dyeing                       2550
Bajwa                              2550
Nadeem Textile                     2500
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3250
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2650
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2750
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1500
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1450
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1600
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            170.00
Rupali                           168.00
Imported                         195.00
75/36/0
Imported                         160.00
Local                            134.00
Rupali                           132.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            142.00
Rupali                           141.00
100/36/0
Imported                         148.00
Local                            126.00
100/48/INT
Local                            130.00
Rupali                           128.00
Imported                         151.00
150/48/0
Imported                         136.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           114.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            120.00
Rupali                           118.00
300/96/0
Imported                         123.00
Local                            108.00
Rupali                           106.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         130.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           110.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         136.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         152.00
Local                            128.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         162.00
Local                            137.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         168.00
Local                            137.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         128.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         132.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         142.00
Local                            165.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         115.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         122.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         108.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    153.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     157.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        163.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        167.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               176.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     167.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     188.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    200.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    214.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 191.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               195.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                245.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           210.00
Prima                            210.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           235.00
Prima                            235.00
Local (AVG Price)                225.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           200.00
Local                            190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     168.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           172.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
Lucky Cotton                     160.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       175.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            179.00
IFL (52 48)                      180.00
A. A. Cotton                     185.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    186.00
Zainab (Combed)                  187.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            195.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 198.00
Zainab (Combed)                  199.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      205.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          212.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  210.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            210.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 224.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            233.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           236.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             185.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             195.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             205.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     225.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       206.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  205.00
I.C.I. Bright                    207.00
Rupali 1.D                       206.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  205.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               205.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      206.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             207.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          207.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                320.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                320.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 320.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      320.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               375.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              375.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 22.02.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

