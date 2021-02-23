ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Mixed patterns

BR Research 23 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Monday, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged against US Dollar in inter-bank market while weakening in open market over last week’s rates. It also went down against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 159.05 and 159.15 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 159.15 and 159.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 30 paisas for selling closing at 191.50 and 193 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling closing at 43.25 and 43.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.20 and 42.40 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.15
Open Offer     Rs 159.40
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.05
Offer Rate     Rs 159.15
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it marginally declined on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback firmly closed at its opening trend for buying at Rs 159.30 whereas it gained 10 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 160.60 against the previous rate of Rs 160.50.

Moreover, the rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Friday’s closing of Rs 221.00 and Rs 222.80 to Rs 221.50 and Rs 223.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.60(buying) and Rs 159.70(selling) against last rate of Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling).

It closed at Rs159.60(buying) and Rs 159.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rupee (PKR) Rupee THE RUPEE rupees to usd rupee today

THE RUPEE: Mixed patterns

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Jan CA plunges 65pc MoM

Jul-Jan FDI down 27pc YoY

SC underscores need for strengthening political parties

Govt lays ballot ord in NA

Amendments in Nepra law: Govt facing stiff resistance from NA body

Tribal districts: Rs50bn spent on uplift projects, PM told

All aircraft equipped with GE engines: PIA

Boeing grounds 777s

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.