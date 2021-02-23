THE RUPEE: Mixed patterns

KARACHI: After market close on Monday, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged against US Dollar in inter-bank market while weakening in open market over last week’s rates. It also went down against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 159.05 and 159.15 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 159.15 and 159.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 30 paisas for selling closing at 191.50 and 193 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling closing at 43.25 and 43.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.20 and 42.40 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.15 Open Offer Rs 159.40 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.05 Offer Rate Rs 159.15 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it marginally declined on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback firmly closed at its opening trend for buying at Rs 159.30 whereas it gained 10 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 160.60 against the previous rate of Rs 160.50.

Moreover, the rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Friday’s closing of Rs 221.00 and Rs 222.80 to Rs 221.50 and Rs 223.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.60(buying) and Rs 159.70(selling) against last rate of Rs159.50(buying) and Rs 159.60(selling).

It closed at Rs159.60(buying) and Rs 159.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021