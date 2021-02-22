ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Amplats to raise output after high metals prices boost profit

  • Miner posts 63% jump in annual profit.
  • Rand weakness helps to reduce costs.
  • Aims to boost output by 20% by 2030.
  • Plans to drive mechanisation of all operations.
Reuters Updated 22 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday posted a price-driven jump in annual profit and set its sights on boosting output by 20% while looking to capitalises on global decarbonisation efforts.

Precious metals miners have been a bright spot in South Africa's battered economy, reporting surging profits as higher metals prices cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis, with a strong outlook for autocatalyst metals such as platinum and palladium in the global push to reduce carbon emmissions.

Platinum is also used in hydrogen fuel cells, increasingly seen as a key technology in the battle to reduce emmissions.

Johannesburg-listed Amplats, one of the world's largest platinum producers, said it plans to increase output of platinum group metals from 3 million ounces to 3.6 million ounces by 2030, with the bulk of the increase coming from its Mogalakwena open-pit platinum mine in Limpopo province.

"Climate change is rapidly accelerating global decarbonisation efforts, which will increase the long-term demand for our metals," said Amplats Chief Executive Natascha Viljoen.

To help it to meet its target, Amplats is undertaking modernisation and mechanisation work at all operations, it said.

Amplats reported headline earnings per share rose 63% to 115.54 rand ($7.83) in 2020 as supply shortfalls drove up prices of metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Amplats said the average dollar basket price of the platinum group metals (PGM) increased by 51% year on year. A weaker rand, which reduces production costs, further boosted full-year earnings.

Total output of PGM concentrates during the year fell 14% to 3.808 million ounces because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in South Africa and Zimbabwe, but revenue increased by more than 38% to 137.8 billion rand.

The precious metals miner said it had a build-up of work-in-progress inventory of about 1 million PGM ounces owing to disruptions caused after an explosion at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) processing site last year.

Amplats said it expects the inventory build-up to be released by the end of 2022 and declared a final dividend of 35.35 rand per share. Last year the miner announced a base dividend of 16.60 rand and a special dividend of 25 rand.

platinum market Platinum prices Anglo American Platinum platinum producers

Amplats to raise output after high metals prices boost profit

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters