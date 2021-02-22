Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday instructed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to keep an eye on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Member Provincial Assembly (MPA)s for the upcoming Senate election.

The development was made during the meeting where PM Imran told KP lawmakers that they had to vote for Senate candidates nominated by the party.

He urged them to put greed aside and vote for their ideology. Those who sold their votes in the 2018 Senate election had to face embarrassment because of that, he noted.

It is worth to mention here that the election on 48 Senate seats will be held on March 3.

The ruling PTI wants the election to be held through an open ballot and it has already issued a presidential ordinance for an open vote, but it is subject to the Supreme Court’s approval.

The ECP and opposition parties have opposed the move, saying that any change in the procedure should be done through a constitutional amendment.