VW's SEAT says global chip shortages will affect company in first half
22 Feb 2021
BARCELONA: Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT will lose some production volume in the first half of the year due the global supply shortage of semiconductor chips that will need to be recovered in the second half, said its chairman Wayne Griffiths.
He told a news briefing he was "cautiously optimistic" about the whole year, expecting a strong second half in terms of car sales once the impact of the coronavirus pandemic eases.
