ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

USDA forecast of tight supplies supports soybeans despite big crops

  • Forecasts of tight supplies support.
  • But expected big crops limit gains.
  • USDA sees record 2021 US corn, soybean crops.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

HAMBURG: US soybean futures rose again on Monday after a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast that US soy supplies will remain tight into 2022 despite a record-large crop this year.

Corn and wheat were also firm.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were up 0.04% at $13.77-3/4 a bushel at 1140 GMT, continuing firmness seen on Friday.

Wheat rose 0.2% to $6.57 a bushel. Corn rose 0.9% to $5.47-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA said US stockpiles of corn and soybeans are expected to increase only slightly by the end of the 2021/22 marketing year on Aug. 31, 2022, despite record-large US harvests of the crops planted this spring.

"Soybeans and corn remain supported by the USDA's forecast on Friday that US supplies will be tight in the coming year with strong demand expected to absorb forecast record US harvests," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

"I think this expectation of tight supplies could continue to be a supportive factor until the market gets a more accurate picture of US crop yields around July."

"Corn has to compete with expensive soybeans to attract plantings by US farmers which is a supportive factor today."

China is also expected to return as a buyer following the end of the Lunar New Year holiday season, he said. But China is likely to focus its next purchases on new crop supplies of soybeans and corn from South America, he said.

Markets were closely watching progress with South American harvests.

"Wheat is receiving some support from cold weather in Black Sea export countries," Ammermann added. "Global wheat markets continue to focus on the need to replace Russian supplies following Russia's grain export taxes."

US soybean futures USDA US Department of Agriculture

USDA forecast of tight supplies supports soybeans despite big crops

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters