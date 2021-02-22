ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Platts to add US WTI crude to dated Brent benchmark

  • Dated Brent underpins global Brent oil benchmark.
  • North Sea output is declining, move to add 500,000 bpd.
  • WTI to be first non-North Sea grade added to dated Brent basket.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

LONDON: S&P Global Platts has decided to include US crude grade West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland in its dated Brent oil price assessment, the first crude from outside the North Sea to be added to the global benchmark, the company said on Monday.

WTI will be reflected in dated Brent from July 2022 cargo deliveries and the basis of the benchmark will be changed to a delivered basis, Platts Head of Oil Markets Price Reporting Vera Blei said during an online conference.

The US crude will join the existing five British and Norwegian grades - Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll - that make up the dated Brent basket, boosting the supply underpinning the benchmark used in oil trades around the world.

"These changes provide significant additional volume and will ensure the continued robustness of the Brent complex for the next decade and beyond," Blei said.

Oil output in the North Sea is declining, which has made the inclusion of an increasing number of streams necessary over the years from the original Brent field. WTI Midland is the first non-North Sea grade to be added.

The move was welcomed by US exchange operator CME Group, the home exchange for WTI futures and options trading.

"CME Group welcomes the addition of US crude to the Brent benchmark, which recognizes the importance of US crude to the global market," said Owain Johnson, Head of Research and Product Development at CME Group.

Output of the five crude grades underpinning dated Brent has fallen and is often below 1 million bpd, less than 1% of global supply.

Platts said including WTI Midland should add about 500,000 bpd, and WTI Midland has become a core part of the North Sea market with similar characteristics to the existing five grades.

Reuters competes with Platts in the provision of news and pricing information about the oil market.

US crude West Texas Intermediate WTI S&P Global Platts

Platts to add US WTI crude to dated Brent benchmark

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters