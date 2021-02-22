ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Turkey to streamline monthly labour market data

  • The agency will publish data for the first two months of the year at the same time in April, as well as comparable series, according to the new definitions and methodology.
  • The last published labour data showed Turkey's unemployment rate ticked up to 12.9% in the October-December period.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey will publish monthly labour market data, rather than the three-month moving average, beginning on April 12 covering the January and February periods, the official statistics agency (TUIK) said on Monday.

The revisions would bring the data more in line with European regulations, TUIK said. Updated definitions would address evolving work types and policy needs, and better measure labour underutilization, it added.

The agency will publish data for the first two months of the year at the same time in April, as well as comparable series, according to the new definitions and methodology.

The last published labour data showed Turkey's unemployment rate ticked up to 12.9% in the October-December period and participation slipped to mid-2020 levels as a second wave of coronavirus-related curbs weighed.

