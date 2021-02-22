Gwadar to host match between Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators after PSL

Gwadar Cricket Stadium is likely to host a friendly match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators clash after the conclusion on ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

The development was revealed by singer-cum presenter Fakhr-e-Alam, who recently organised an exhibition match at the venue.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially informed Balochistan government that they will organise match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at Gwadar on March 25,” Fakhr-e-Alam said in a video on message on Twitter.

The actor is now hopeful that Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan will give green-signal for this epic game.

It is worth to mention here that, PCB CEO Wasim Khan, who was part of the exhibition game at the venue, also hinted at the game between the two PSL franchise.

“I have plans to organise a festival match between the two PSL franchises. If not this year, then next year we will make it happen.”

The Gwadar Cricket Stadium went viral on social media last month after its pictures went viral all over the world.