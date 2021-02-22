ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gwadar to host match between Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators after PSL

  • The development was revealed by singer-cum presenter Fakhr-e-Alam, who recently organised an exhibition match at the venue.
  • The actor is now hopeful that Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan will give green-signal for this epic game.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Feb 2021

Gwadar Cricket Stadium is likely to host a friendly match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators clash after the conclusion on ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

The development was revealed by singer-cum presenter Fakhr-e-Alam, who recently organised an exhibition match at the venue.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially informed Balochistan government that they will organise match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at Gwadar on March 25,” Fakhr-e-Alam said in a video on message on Twitter.

The actor is now hopeful that Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan will give green-signal for this epic game.

It is worth to mention here that, PCB CEO Wasim Khan, who was part of the exhibition game at the venue, also hinted at the game between the two PSL franchise.

“I have plans to organise a festival match between the two PSL franchises. If not this year, then next year we will make it happen.”

The Gwadar Cricket Stadium went viral on social media last month after its pictures went viral all over the world.

Cricket Pakistan PSL Karachi Kings PSL6 Quetta Gladiators

Gwadar to host match between Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators after PSL

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters