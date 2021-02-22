ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIA says it has Boeing 777s with safer general electric engines

  • In the wake of the recent Boeing 777 incident in the United States, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) says that it's twelve Boeing-777 planes with safer general electric engines.
BR Web Desk 22 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

In the wake of the recent Boeing 777 incident in the United States, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) says that it currently possess twelve Boeing-777 planes in its fleet. PIA also explained that all of these 777 jets came with general electric engines.

According to reports by ARY News, a PIA spokesperson explained that all of PIA's Boeing 777s have general electric engines which are considered highly safe.

Moreover, he also adds that around 1,000 general electric engines are being used globally.

It is important to note that US plane manufacturer Boeing has also recommended to suspend the use of its 777 jets, which have the same engine as the one involved in the Denver incident.

As a result, 128 jets will be suspended until US regulators are able to identify the appropriate inspection protocol.

In addition to this, the United Airlines has also announced extra inspections for these jets, while Japan also decided to suspend their use for now.

United Airlines and Japan's two main operators have already stopped using 56 planes with the same engine.

United Airlines Boeing airplanes planemaker engine trouble engine maker PIA’s Boeing 777 United Airlines flight Boeing 777 airplanes

PIA says it has Boeing 777s with safer general electric engines

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters