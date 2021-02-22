PIA says it has Boeing 777s with safer general electric engines

In the wake of the recent Boeing 777 incident in the United States, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) says that it currently possess twelve Boeing-777 planes in its fleet. PIA also explained that all of these 777 jets came with general electric engines.

According to reports by ARY News, a PIA spokesperson explained that all of PIA's Boeing 777s have general electric engines which are considered highly safe.

Moreover, he also adds that around 1,000 general electric engines are being used globally.

It is important to note that US plane manufacturer Boeing has also recommended to suspend the use of its 777 jets, which have the same engine as the one involved in the Denver incident.

As a result, 128 jets will be suspended until US regulators are able to identify the appropriate inspection protocol.

In addition to this, the United Airlines has also announced extra inspections for these jets, while Japan also decided to suspend their use for now.

United Airlines and Japan's two main operators have already stopped using 56 planes with the same engine.