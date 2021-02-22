ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.32%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 104.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
BYCO 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.21%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.36%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
HUBC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.49%)
JSCL 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.33%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.57%)
PAEL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 146.60 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.78%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,950 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,911 Increased By ▲ 70.73 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By ▼ -361.82 (-0.78%)
KSE30 19,062 Decreased By ▼ -168.98 (-0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh

  • Bitcoin hit a record high on Sunday, after scaling a market capitalisation of $1 trillion on Friday.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

Gold prices inched higher on Monday after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session, as support from a weaker dollar eclipsed pressure from firmer Treasury yields.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,783.56 per ounce by 0304 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 on Friday. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,784.40.

"The dollar coming off is helping to negate the rise in Treasury yields," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

"Gold is in a weird place while there's clearly a need for inflation hedging, firming risk sentiment has pressured gold."

The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, but benchmark US Treasury yields hit a near one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Apart from the $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 relief bill that is expected to pass by the end of the week, market participants await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony on the Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress starting Tuesday.

"The rise in yields will be the major headwind for gold for now, but if Powell hints at any dovishness or implies that current yields are too high for sustained economic recovery... then we can see gold embark on a rally again," Lee said.

Bitcoin hit a record high on Sunday, after scaling a market capitalisation of $1 trillion on Friday.

Silver gained 1.1% to $27.06 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.8% to $1,283.82.

Palladium climbed 1% to $2,400.93, having earlier hit a more than one-month high at $2,431.50.

US Treasury yields Gold Prices palladium Silver Platinum OCBC Bank Howie Lee Spot gold rose US COVID 19

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters