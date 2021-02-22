ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.32%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 104.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
BOP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
BYCO 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.02%)
DGKC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.63%)
EPCL 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
FCCL 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.01%)
JSCL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.33%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
TRG 146.70 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (6.85%)
UNITY 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -27.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,903 Increased By ▲ 62.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,904 Decreased By ▼ -323.6 (-0.7%)
KSE30 19,084 Decreased By ▼ -146.88 (-0.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Recovery bets drive dollar to fresh lows

  • "There's a tide of higher rates across the board, and whether the US does an extra five basis points than Germany is neither here nor there," said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: The US dollar was sold to multi-year lows against sterling and the Australian and New Zealand currencies on Monday, as investors cheered vaccine progress and wagered on the pandemic recovery bringing a global trade boom and an export windfall.

The British pound hit $1.4043, its highest since April 2018, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson charts a path out of lockdowns on the back of rapid vaccinations.

The Aussie rose as much as 0.5% to an almost three-year high of $0.7908 and the kiwi hit $0.7338, also its best since early 2018, helped by S&P's upgrade of New Zealand's sovereign credit ratings by a notch.

The euro was steady at $1.2119, while the yen was the only major to cede ground to the greenback as rising US Treasury yields drew investment flows from Japan.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.3940%, their highest since Feb. 2020 and the dollar was up 0.2% to buy 105.73 yen.

With local yields anchored by the Bank of Japan, the yen remains particularly sensitive to the US bond market, and has dropped 2% this year while US ten-year yields have climbed nearly 50 basis points.

Sovereign yields elsewhere in Asia have gained in tandem, or in the case of Australia and New Zealand far in excess of US rates, leaving little or no relative benefit for the dollar, as investors begin to price in a pickup in global inflation.

"There's a tide of higher rates across the board, and whether the US does an extra five basis points than Germany is neither here nor there," said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington.

"The bigger picture is (the United States) has got massive debt issuance for stimulus and to find a buyer for that debt you either need higher rates or a lower currency or both, and at the moment we're getting both."

The US dollar index was steady at 90.355.

asia Bank of Japan Euro US dollar Aussie down New Zealand currencies

Recovery bets drive dollar to fresh lows

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters