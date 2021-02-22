ANL 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
ASC 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.29%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
BYCO 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.5%)
DGKC 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.56%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.36%)
JSCL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
KAPCO 37.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.57%)
PAEL 40.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.2%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.82%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
TRG 146.70 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (6.85%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,949 Decreased By ▼ -30.97 (-0.62%)
BR30 25,896 Increased By ▲ 55.14 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,861 Decreased By ▼ -366.31 (-0.79%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.9 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,369: RKI

  • The reported death toll rose by 62 to 67,903, the tally showed.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,369 to 2,390,928, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 62 to 67,903, the tally showed.

Germany coronavirus cases death toll BioNTec

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,369: RKI

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters