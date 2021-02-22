World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,369: RKI
22 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,369 to 2,390,928, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 62 to 67,903, the tally showed.
Comments