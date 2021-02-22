ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
AVN 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.33%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.81%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.81 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,828 Decreased By ▼ -12.26 (-0.05%)
KSE100 46,030 Decreased By ▼ -197.17 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,112 Decreased By ▼ -118.52 (-0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian bonds sold off as US yields spike; Philippine stocks slump

  • President Rodrigo Duterte is due to decide next week on the future of coronavirus restrictions in Manila, which accounts for a significant chunk of the country's economic output.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

Most Asian bond yields pushed higher on Monday against the backdrop of a spike in US 10-year Treasury yields on expectations that massive government stimulus would lead to higher economic growth and inflation.

Regional equities, however, posted a mixed performance, with the Philippines market slipping most as a jump in COVID-19 casualties raised the possibility that partial lockdown measures in the capital of Manila could be extended.

Yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes rose to a one-year high of 1.3822%, as falling COVID-19 infection rates, expectations of a stronger economic recovery and higher government borrowing in the United States dented their lustre.

The move sparked outflows in Indonesian 10-year bonds , generally favoured as a high-yield investment in the region, with yields rising to 6.673%, their highest since mid-October.

"With Bank Indonesia's easing cycle coming to an end, bond supply/ demand dynamics challenging, and our expectation for US yields to rise, we think the scope for IDR bonds to rally significantly is limited," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

"As such, we recommend investors lighten duration risk and switch from 10Y and 20Y into the 5Y sector of the curve."

Thailand 10-year bond yields jumped to 1.570%, hitting their highest since early April last year, while India's benchmark bond yields hit their highest since late-August at 6.195%.

Malaysian benchmark bond yields were an exception, holding relatively steady at 2.956%, although they too have risen recently.

Analysts at HSBC said they favour Malaysian bond markets, noting it has the highest real policy rate in emerging markets, a status that is increasingly inconsistent with the country's growth and inflation outlook.

The Philippines stock market slipped 1.1%, while its currency, the peso, shed as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest since Oct. 23.

The Philippines reported 239 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the beginning of the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte is due to decide next week on the future of coronavirus restrictions in Manila, which accounts for a significant chunk of the country's economic output.

South Korea's KOSPI reversed early gains to edge lower while the won also eased, despite upbeat export data.

Doctors in South Korea have threatened strike action in response to legislation to strip them of licences following criminal convictions, sparking fears about possible disruption of a coronavirus vaccination effort set to begin this week.

Coronavirus south korea United States KOSPI Philippine stocks economic hit President Rodrigo Duterte Asian bond yields

Asian bonds sold off as US yields spike; Philippine stocks slump

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters