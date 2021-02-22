World
Six Mexican military personnel killed in air crash
COATZACOALCOS: Six military personnel have died after the airplane they were traveling in crashed on takeoff in eastern Mexico, the defence secretariat said on Sunday.
The Air force LearJet 45 crashed at around 1545 GMT after taking off from Emiliano Zapata in Veracruz state, the secretariat said in a statement.
The secretariat's accident investigation commission will join the army and air force to "carry out the corresponding expert reports to determine possible causes," the statement said.
No details were given about the identity of the military personnel, nor why they were aboard the flight.
"We express our deepest condolences to our comrades in arms," said the secretariat.
