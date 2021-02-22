Markets
Australia shares set to dip at the open; NZ rises
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,583.2 points in early trade.
22 Feb 2021
Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, as investors take their cue from a relatively mixed session in Wall Street on Friday, while weaker commodity prices were likely to pressure energy and mining stocks.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 72.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.3% lower on Friday.
