ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
AVN 103.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.23%)
DGKC 134.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.68%)
JSCL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,963 Decreased By ▼ -16.09 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,845 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (0.02%)
KSE100 46,068 Decreased By ▼ -159.48 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,132 Decreased By ▼ -98.9 (-0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to dip at the open; NZ rises

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,583.2 points in early trade.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, as investors take their cue from a relatively mixed session in Wall Street on Friday, while weaker commodity prices were likely to pressure energy and mining stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 72.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.3% lower on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,583.2 points in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index WallStreet

Australia shares set to dip at the open; NZ rises

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters