ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
AVN 103.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.1%)
DGKC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
EPCL 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.58%)
FFBL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.45%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.95%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.75 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (3.98%)
UNITY 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,975 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-0.09%)
BR30 25,930 Increased By ▲ 89.62 (0.35%)
KSE100 46,138 Decreased By ▼ -90.15 (-0.2%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -64.44 (-0.34%)
Chinese blue-chips dip on high valuations, policy tightening fears

  • The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.48%.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese blue-chips slipped on Monday, after touching record highs last week, hit by investor concerns over high valuations of these stocks and possible policy tightening.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.47% to 5,693.85 by the end of the morning session. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.06% at 3,693.88.

Liquor shares swooned, with Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd dropping 4.63%, as selling by foreign investors through the Stock Connect channel weighed.

The consumer staples sector slumped 4.18% and the healthcare sub-index dropped 3.28%.

Despite the falls, valuations are still near record highs and some analysts expect earnings to remain strong on a cyclical recovery.

"In particular, we could see a sharper rotation into cyclical stocks like banks, materials and energy, with tech shares remaining strong following very robust performance (year-to-date)," Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee, said in a note.

But while China left its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 10th straight month on Saturday, matching market expectations, recent weeks have seen mounting speculation that authorities may begin to adopt a tighter policy stance.

Expectations for a global recovery helped to lift the Hang Seng Index up 0.46% in Hong Kong, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.02%.

Shares of some firms set to be included on FTSE Russell's global benchmarks surged after the index provider announced their inclusion late last week.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd surged 14.54%, and China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd jumped 3.85%.

The STAR50 index, the benchmark tracking the STAR Market, fell 0.72%, while Shenzhen's tech-heavy ChiNext lost 2.53%.

The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.48%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4621 per US dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.4598.

