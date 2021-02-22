ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.05%)
ASC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.15%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 103.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.77%)
DGKC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.63%)
EPCL 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
FCCL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.19%)
FFBL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
JSCL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.1%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PPL 92.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.89 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.08%)
UNITY 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,978 Decreased By ▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,959 Increased By ▲ 118.24 (0.46%)
KSE100 46,178 Decreased By ▼ -49.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,187 Decreased By ▼ -43.58 (-0.23%)
Hong Kong stocks up at break

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 140.84 points, to 30,785.57.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session on a positive note with vaccine optimism and easing coronavirus infection rates, though traders remain worried about high valuations and inflation.

