Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at break
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 140.84 points, to 30,785.57.
22 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session on a positive note with vaccine optimism and easing coronavirus infection rates, though traders remain worried about high valuations and inflation.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 140.84 points, to 30,785.57.
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Hong Kong stocks up at break
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
FATF meets today
Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’
Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate
Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways
Read more stories
Comments