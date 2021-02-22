ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

22 Feb 2021

KABUL: At least two people were killed after a bomb struck a police vehicle in the Afghan capital Kabul, police said on Sunday. Another five people, including two children, were wounded in the blast near a busy traffic roundabout, Kabul police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz said.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard across the city. A video of the scene taken immediately after the explosion showed two kids crying over the body of their mother. Bombings and assassinations have occurred on a near-daily basis in Kabul in recent months, targeting Afghan security forces, civilian government employees, journalists, religious scholars and civil society activists.

On Saturday, at least five people were killed after three back-to-back explosions rocked various parts of the city. There are often no claims of responsibility for the attacks; however, the government places the blame squarely on Taliban militants.

The Taliban's deadly attacks continue not just in Kabul but across Afghanistan, despite ongoing peace talks in Doha between the internationally-backed Afghan government and the militants. The Islamic State terrorist militia also regularly carries out attacks.—dpa

