ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Crackdown against Kite sellers continues

APP 22 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has directed the police officers concerned to continue crackdown on the kite sellers and flyers and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators while over 104,000 kites and 2900 kite flying string rolls were recovered and as many as 330 kite sellers and flyers were sent behind the bars during January and February.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police arrested 175 violators of the ban during three days of Basant, Friday to Sunday, in operation conducted against those allegedly involved in kite flying, aerial firing and violation of loudspeaker, act.

Police also seized over 12,000 kites, more than 300 string rolls, kite flying material, sound system, weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Police used drones and other cameras to trace violators of the ban from the roofs of houses, plazas, hotels and buildings across the city particularly in Cantt areas.

On the special directives of CPO, SSP Operations, Shoaib Mehmood, SP Potohar Syed Ali and other senior police officers visited various areas and supervised the crackdowns against the violators.

Despite ban on kite flying, imposed by the Punjab government, Pakistan Kite Flying Organisation, Rawalpindi chapter had announced dates to celebrate ‘Basant’ in Rawalpindi cantonment and city areas. The organisation had announced Feb 18 and 19 for Cantt areas and Feb 25 and 26 for City areas of Rawalpindi. The dates were announced for the Basant festival through Facebook and the youngsters and kite lovers had reportedly started preparations and the kites and kite flying string rolls were being purchased from online suppliers.

police CPO kite flying Kite

Crackdown against Kite sellers continues

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.