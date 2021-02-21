Daska by-polls: Maryam claims she has video evidence of presiding officers who refused to sell votes

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she has video evidence of presiding officers who refused to sell votes during the by-elections in Sialkot's NA-75 constituency, local media reported on Sunday.

Addressing the media in Jati Umra, Maryam said the entire nation now knows how the PTI government came to power. "I want to thank the PM for showing his reality to the public."

"They talk about fog, was fog only in these 23 areas?" Maryam questioned.

She said that the chaos in Daska has proven that Imran Khan rigged the 2018 General Elections. "The plan of rigging they made using the administration and the police failed badly," she stated.

She maintained that the PTI government used worst state terrorism to rig the by-polls. Maryam said that she was leaving for Daska where she will meet the families of the people killed. "If we knew PTI will resort to killing people for votes, we would have given our seats to them."

On February 20, voting at some polling stations in Daska was halted after two people were killed and seven injured in a firing incident.

After the counting, the Election Commission of Pakistan received results of 337 polling stations, while the results of 23 stations came in late after the presiding officers went ‘missing’ last night. The PML-N accused the PTI of rigging the by-polls.