Sports
UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock says
- Asked about the report on Sky News, Hancock replied: "I haven't seen anything on that, I understand that that's not right."
Updated 21 Feb 2021
LONDON: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he did not believe the country had offered to host the European Championship, as had been reported.
The Sunday Times said Britain had indicated it could host the tournament, which is due to be held across Europe, because its fast coronavirus vaccine roll-out means fans are likely to be back in stadiums more quickly than in other countries.
Asked about the report on Sky News, Hancock replied: "I haven't seen anything on that, I understand that that's not right."
Tourist safari train from Golra to Attock Khurd starts chugging
UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock says
Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal
Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM
NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar
COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours
United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city
Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace
Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit
UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments