ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday alleged that the "worst rigging" took place in NA-75 (Daska), which must be eradicated or else it would be disastrous for the country.

Speaking at a presser, he said that he accused the local administration and the police of Daska of being hand in glove in order to steal the people's mandate for the candidate of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"The by-poll at NA-75 (Daska) was badly rigged, and I would like to warn the people at the helm of affairs that if a full stop is not to this menace, it would be disastrous for the country," he declared.

He said that his party - the PML-N - sought more time as a large number of voters were yet to cast their votes, but the time for voting was not extended as the election staff were under immense pressure.

He continued that out of total 361 polling stations, results of only 341 have so far been announced, while the remaining results of 20 polling stations are yet to come, adding, the polling officers of these 20 polling stations were hardly 15 kilometres away, but they went missing, which is quite shocking.

Citing eye witnesses, he claimed that people in plain clothes came and drew them away along with bags of the votes of their respective polling stations. Abbasi said that when there will be no law in a country, strange things such as these take place, as people who want to steal vote will have no fears of being punished.

"These returning officers who had gone missing soon after the polling ended started reaching at the office of the district returning officer in the morning and kept making lame excuses such as someone said he was too tired while others said that specs had gone missing, etc," he lamented. He reiterated that unless we would not bring an end to the menace of rigging, the country could not be put on the right track.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PML N PTI NA 75 Daska

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.