Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday grew on the local market, traders said. The fresh rise of Rs400 in the yellow metal price drove its value up to Rs110350 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs343 to Rs94607 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted trading for $1784 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1380 per tola; Rs1183.12 per 10 grams and $27.34 per ounce, traders said.

