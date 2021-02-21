Population of Karachi is no less than 30.5m: PSP

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that destruction of Karachi was the destruction of Pakistan. The actual population of Karachi was no less than 30.5 million, but the monetary resources for education, healthcare and infrastructure were calculated for a population of 10.5 million only, he said while addressing the media.

He said that the PTI government was not ready to displease the PPP at the cost of Karachi, which voted for the PTI. He said that Imran Khan knew that if the PPP resigned from the parliament, his PTI government would fall in no time.

If the MQM had quit the government over the issue of the census, the government could never have oppressed the people of Karachi, but, ironically, MQM's priorities were two ministries, he added.

Lashing out at the MQM, Kamal said that "those who campaigned for seven million missing people of Karachi" in the last general elections had betrayed Karachiites by letting the controversial census be approved by the federal cabinet, and now when the election time was fast approaching, they were trying to cash in on the Mohajir sentiments. He said that the population of the capital of Sindh had been reduced but the PPP was silent over the matter.

