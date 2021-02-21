ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar vows to foil nefarious designs in way of development

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the nefarious designs of creating hurdles in the way of national development will be foiled. Those who are trying to create chaos in the country have been exposed. Only the politics of service now will prevail in Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar said that public has given the mandate of five years to the PTI and the government will complete its term. He said that conspirators have faced the defeat in the past and will meet the same fate in future. Government will answer their politics of chaos with public service.

He reaffirmed that such elements will not get NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the agenda of PDM is to protect their vested interests. He further maintained that people want development and prosperity, not chaos adding that these elements cannot hoodwink Pakistanis once again. He said that 22 crore people would not allow anyone to obstruct the journey of development and prosperity.

The country is moving towards sustainable development as incumbent government has taken innumerable steps for the welfare of the people in the last two and a half years. Government austerity campaign has substantially reduced the expenditures. National resources were ruthlessly wasted in the name of self-projection projects in the previous regimes, but this practice of misuse of national resources has been ended. The national exchequer is the people's trust of the people and now is being spent on their welfare. Our direction is right and our intention is good, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM development NRO Buzdar

Buzdar vows to foil nefarious designs in way of development

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.