AJK PM assures all possible assistance to Indian firing hit AJK population inhibiting areas close to LoC

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that sacrifices of the people living close to this side of the line on control were unforgettable and government would extend all possible assistance to mitigate their sufferings.

He was talking to a delegation of the forward area Naikyal led by Sardar Munir Hussain who called on him along with the elders of the area. Haider said the government was extending Rs 3,000 to every underage child of those martyred in LOC firing.

The prime minister announced that the government would officially observe the anniversary of the Lanjot martyrs on February 25th to pay tributes to the martyrs of Lanjot. On this day in 2000, 14 civilians were martyred due to firing of Indian forces.

He told the delegation that decision about Nakyal would be taken in consultation with the party workers.

The leader of the delegation expressed complete confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and highly appreciated the steps taken by the government for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The delegation particularly lauded the principled stand adopted by the government on Kashmir issue, enforcement of merit and tremendous developmental work done by the government for the socio-economic uplift of the people of the state.