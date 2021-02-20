Liaquat Khattak removed from KP cabinet after PTI's defat in PK-63 by-poll

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday removed Liaquat Khattak from the provincial cabinet for violating party discipline.

As per the notification issued by the government’s administration department, the governor of the province removed Liaquat Khattak under clause 3 of Article 132. He was holding the portfolio of the Minister for Irrigation.

Liquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, has been removed from the provincial cabinet because he supported the PML-N candidate in PK-63 by-election, CM’s special assistant told Samaa.

“In PK-63 by-election, PTI’s provincial minister supported the PML-N candidate,” said Bangash.

He said that CM Mehmood Khan has summoned a report ant it revealed that Liaquat Khattak and his family campaigned against the PTI candidate.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the CM’s decision to sack Khattak.

It is worth to mention here that PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali won the PK-63 by-election by securing 21,122 votes on Friday.

He was followed by PTI’s Mian Umar Kakakhel, who bagged 17,023 votes.