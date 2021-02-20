Pakistan
Perpetrators of Daska firing to be prosecuted: CM
LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar strongly condemned the death of two persons in firing incident in Daska by-election and expressed deep sorrow and grief.
He extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members of the deceased and said that the perpetrators of firing would be prosecuted without any discrimination.
He also directed to hold an impartial inquiry and added that legal action would be taken against the miscreants.
No one would be allowed to violate the law, he said and maintained that safeguarding life and property of people was the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled.
