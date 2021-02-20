Pakistan
Senator Rehman Malik expresses condolences over Mushahidullah Khan demise
- He said that the services of late Mushahidullah Khan would always be remembered in the political history of the country.
20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister, Senator Rehman Malik Saturday expressed deep condolences over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Senator (late) Mushahidullah Khan.
During his visit to the residence, Senator Rehman Malik expressed condolences to the family of the late Mushahidullah Khan and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and higher ranks in the hereafter.
He said that the services of late Mushahidullah Khan for the country and democracy would always be remembered in the political history of the country.
SAPM Sultan urges elderly citizens to register for next COVID-19 vaccination phase
Senator Rehman Malik expresses condolences over Mushahidullah Khan demise
Liaquat Khattak removed from KP cabinet after PTI's defat in PK-63 by-poll
Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week
Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll
Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan
PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday
Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC
Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT
SPI up 0.55pc WoW
Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister
PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’
Read more stories
Comments