Senator Rehman Malik expresses condolences over Mushahidullah Khan demise

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister, Senator Rehman Malik Saturday expressed deep condolences over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Senator (late) Mushahidullah Khan.

During his visit to the residence, Senator Rehman Malik expressed condolences to the family of the late Mushahidullah Khan and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and higher ranks in the hereafter.

He said that the services of late Mushahidullah Khan for the country and democracy would always be remembered in the political history of the country.