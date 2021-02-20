Gold prices increase Rs 400 to 110,350

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 400 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 110,350 against sale at Rs109,950, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 94,607 against Rs 94,264 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 86,723 from Rs 86,409.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1380 and Rs 1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $12 and was sold at $1784 against its sale at $1772, the association added