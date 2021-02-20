Pakistan
Corona claims 36 lives during last 24 hours
- A total of 42,332 tests were conducted during the period.
20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: As many as 36 people died of coronavirus infection, whereas 1,340 new cases were reported during the last twenty-four hours in the country.
According to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), no critical cases were found as 1,362 patients recovered from the disease.
A total of 42,332 tests were conducted during the period.
SAPM Sultan urges elderly citizens to register for next COVID-19 vaccination phase
Corona claims 36 lives during last 24 hours
Liaquat Khattak removed from KP cabinet after PTI's defat in PK-63 by-poll
Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week
Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll
Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan
PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday
Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC
Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT
SPI up 0.55pc WoW
Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister
PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’
Read more stories
Comments