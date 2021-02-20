ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Feb 20, 2021
Pakistan

Javed Afridi teases MG3, expected to cost under Rs2 million

  • MG3 is a 1500cc subcompact hatchback. It is available in the international market in its 2nd generation.
  • Afridi first asked on twitter to suggest a price for this MG hatchback in Pakistan. Later, he joined the conversation with a price tag of less than Rs2 million.
BR Web Desk 20 Feb 2021

It looks like car market in Pakistan is about to get another affordable option with the edition of MG3, which is expected to price under Rs2 million.

MG representative in Pakistan, Javed Afridi teased another episode of “MG in Pakistan” starring MG3.

Afridi first asked on twitter to suggest a price for this MG hatchback in Pakistan. Later, he joined the conversation with a price tag of less than Rs2 million.

MG3 is a 1500cc subcompact hatchback. It is available in the international market in its 2nd generation. Its 1.5-litre engine comes with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The car has a sharp look and a set of premium features, such as cruise control, 8” touchscreen infotainment screen, rear parking sensors, six airbags, emergency braking assistance, hill hold control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TYPS).

If MG Motors launches MG3 in Pakistan, consumers will get the option of an affordable hatchback other than Suzuki Cultus and Kia Picanto. Will MG enter the budget car segment of Pakistan? We’ll see.

Car Javed Afridi MG3 MG3 price

Javed Afridi teases MG3, expected to cost under Rs2 million

