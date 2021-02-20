ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Huawei to cut its 2021 phone production in half

  • Huawei has apparently decided to cut its smartphone production in half this year as on-going sanction in the United States cripple the company's smartphone sales.
BR Web Desk 20 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Huawei has apparently decided to cut its smartphone production in half this year as on-going sanction in the United States cripple the company's smartphone sales.

While Huawei 's smartphones are popular all around the globe, the Chinese company remains a pariah in countries like the United States, UK and Sweden, where the later two have also banned the use of its equipment in their 5G networks.

The Chinese smartphone maker also witnessed a steady decline in its sales after it lost the ability to use Google services. According to Huawei's Chairman, 2020 will be a "difficult" year for the company.

According to new reports by the Android Authority, Huawei has informed its suppliers that it plans to order components for 70 to 80 million devices this year, which indicates a drop of more than 60 percent as compared to 2020.

Some suppliers even expect the company to further reduce these numbers.

The major concerns in the United States revolve around the company being too close to the Chinese government, which further gives birth to fears that Huawei's equipment could be used for spying purposes. Hence, companies were banned from using Huawei networking equipment in 2012.

Moreover, the company was included in the the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List in May 2019 on Donald Trump's order. The then-President also extended these orders until 2021.

Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei wants the United States to have an open policy regarding Chinese companies and urges the Biden administration to reconsider the ban.

USA US huawei smartphone manufacturing Chinese companies smartphone sales Huawei technology Chinese technology Huawei ban Huawei sales

Huawei to cut its 2021 phone production in half

Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week

Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan

Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Rabbani explains what actually ‘constitutes’ proportional representation

At Biden’s G7 debut, leaders look beyond Covid to trade, China

Pakistan LNG import tender: Qatar Petroleum places ‘lowest’ offer

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters