ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volkswagen's electric SUV ID 5 coupe to start production in 2021

  • Volkswagen will start production of it's next electric SUV, the ID 5 coupe, in Germany in the second half of 2021.
BR Web Desk 20 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Volkswagen has announced that it's next electric SUV, the ID 5 coupe, will start its production in Germany in the second half of 2021.

According to reports by The Verge, the German automaker will be launching ID 5, which is essentially a coupe version of its ID 4 compact SUV that was sold in Europe, China and North America around the end of 2020.

While ID 4 was the first vehicle built on the company's modular MEB electric architecture to be launched in North America, ID 5 may not be launched in the United States at the moment, according to a spokesperson at Volkswagen.

It is also important to note that Volkswagen's ID electric lineup includes concept versions of a large SUV known as ID Roomzz, a dune buggy called ID Buggy, and a redesigned variant of the iconic microbus, ID Buzz. All these electric vehicles are built using Volkswagen’s modular electric vehicle platform known as MEB.

As automakers around the world are working towards launching new electric vehicles, the ID 5 coupe is part of Volkswagen's efforts to dominate the emerging electric vehicle market.

Volkswagen Volkswagen's electric vehicles electric vehicle batteries SUVs and electric vehicles German automaker electric SUVs electric vehicle market Volkswagen ID 5 Coupe

Volkswagen's electric SUV ID 5 coupe to start production in 2021

Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week

Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan

Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Rabbani explains what actually ‘constitutes’ proportional representation

At Biden’s G7 debut, leaders look beyond Covid to trade, China

Pakistan LNG import tender: Qatar Petroleum places ‘lowest’ offer

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters