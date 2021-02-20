Volkswagen's electric SUV ID 5 coupe to start production in 2021

Volkswagen has announced that it's next electric SUV, the ID 5 coupe, will start its production in Germany in the second half of 2021.

According to reports by The Verge, the German automaker will be launching ID 5, which is essentially a coupe version of its ID 4 compact SUV that was sold in Europe, China and North America around the end of 2020.

While ID 4 was the first vehicle built on the company's modular MEB electric architecture to be launched in North America, ID 5 may not be launched in the United States at the moment, according to a spokesperson at Volkswagen.

It is also important to note that Volkswagen's ID electric lineup includes concept versions of a large SUV known as ID Roomzz, a dune buggy called ID Buggy, and a redesigned variant of the iconic microbus, ID Buzz. All these electric vehicles are built using Volkswagen’s modular electric vehicle platform known as MEB.

As automakers around the world are working towards launching new electric vehicles, the ID 5 coupe is part of Volkswagen's efforts to dominate the emerging electric vehicle market.