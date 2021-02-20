ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP withholds results of NA-75 by-poll over fears of alteration

  • The statement read: “It is not possible to release unofficial results without full inquiry into the incident.”
  • PML-N candidate on NA-75 Nosheen Iftikhar had moved a plea to the CEC to withhold the results.
BR Web Desk 20 Feb 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election after returning officer feared of alteration in the 20 polling stations.

As per the statement issued by the body, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

The authorities assured to trace the missing staff.

After efforts, presiding officers resurface along with polling bags about 6 am today (Saturday).

The statement read: “It is not possible to release unofficial results without full inquiry into the incident.”

“However, the district returning officer and returning officer are sending a report to the commission and the provincial election commissioner, while, a joint provincial election commissioner has been directed to reach office of returning officers.”

A reference had been forwarded to the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja by the RO on the complaint of PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar on NA-75 Sialkot.

Pakistan PTI PMLN NA 75 by poll

ECP withholds results of NA-75 by-poll over fears of alteration

Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week

Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan

Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Rabbani explains what actually ‘constitutes’ proportional representation

At Biden’s G7 debut, leaders look beyond Covid to trade, China

Pakistan LNG import tender: Qatar Petroleum places ‘lowest’ offer

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters