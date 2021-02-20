ECP withholds results of NA-75 by-poll over fears of alteration

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election after returning officer feared of alteration in the 20 polling stations.

As per the statement issued by the body, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

The authorities assured to trace the missing staff.

After efforts, presiding officers resurface along with polling bags about 6 am today (Saturday).

The statement read: “It is not possible to release unofficial results without full inquiry into the incident.”

“However, the district returning officer and returning officer are sending a report to the commission and the provincial election commissioner, while, a joint provincial election commissioner has been directed to reach office of returning officers.”

A reference had been forwarded to the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja by the RO on the complaint of PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar on NA-75 Sialkot.