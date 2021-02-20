ECP issues production orders for Shehbaz Sharif, Ali Wazir and three others

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued production orders for Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) backed Ali Wazir and three orders, enabling them to take part in voting for Senate polls.

The Senate Election will be held on March 3. The ECP has also issued production orders for Khurshid Shah, Khawaja Asif and Hamza Shehbaz. All five of these leaders are currently in the custody of provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"The ECP, while exercising its powers under the Constitution, directs the chief secretaries of Sindh and Punjab and the NAB chairman to ensure the lawmakers’ presence at their designated polling stations for casting their votes on March 3,” the orders said.

The ECP also said that it is its duty to conduct the elections honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law. While talking to DAWN, a senior official of the ECP said production orders would be issued across the board for every detained lawmaker for voting in the Senate elections.