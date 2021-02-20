ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold recovers from 7-month low in Europe

Reuters Updated 20 Feb 2021

LONDON/ROTTERDAM: Gold prices edged higher on Friday, recovering from a more than seven-month low hit earlier as the US dollar eased, but rising Treasury yields kept bullion on course for its biggest weekly drop since early January.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,781.16 per ounce by 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), after declining to its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier. The safe-haven metal was down 2.3% so far this week, its biggest weekly drop since the week of Jan. 8.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,780.30.

“The drop in the US dollar has likely driven gold higher,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding the move could also be technical in nature.

The US dollar was down 0.3% against key rivals and looked to post its second straight weekly loss.

“(However), the problem (for gold) continues to be the yields, and we continue to see rates across the curve move higher,” Melek added.

Benchmark US Treasury yields rose to a near one-year high earlier.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher inflation expectations have pushed yields up, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold should still benefit from continued loose monetary policy and low real interest rates this year, analysts said. Commerzbank analysts said in a note that gold’s behaviour resembled that of a tsunami, with prices receding in the first phase before coming back all the more violently. Autocatalyst metal platinum rose 1% to $1,287.58 an ounce, and was set to post its third straight weekly gain, having risen to a more than six-year peak earlier in the week.

Palladium rose 0.6% to $2,365.39 an ounce.

Silver rose 1.4% to $27.40, and was set to register its second straight weekly gain.

Gold US Treasury yields Gold Prices Spot gold Bart Melek

Gold recovers from 7-month low in Europe

Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week

Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll

Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan

PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday

Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Rabbani explains what actually ‘constitutes’ proportional representation

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.