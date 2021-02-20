Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
20 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 19, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08013 0.07975 1.57563 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08325 0.08663 1.59350 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.11113 0.11225 1.62888 0.10575
Libor 2 Month 0.15238 0.15188 1.68163 0.14813
Libor 3 Month 0.18238 0.19763 1.68275 0.18138
Libor 6 Month 0.19688 0.20838 1.69563 0.19688
Libor 1 Year 0.29100 0.30363 1.76175 0.29100
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
