KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (February 19, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 158.83 158.79 158.80 158.65 158.55 158.47 158.27 EUR 191.99 192.00 192.15 192.09 192.08 192.11 191.98 GBP 221.58 221.54 221.59 221.40 221.28 221.19 220.91 ===========================================================================

