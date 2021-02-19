ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend losses as financials slide

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.91% lower at 14,981.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.85% at 50,889.76.
  • Lenders State Bank of India, Axis Bank ICIC Bank were the three biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling between 3.5% to 3%.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and finished the week down more than 1% as investors took profits from financial stocks after a recent rally.

The country's equity markets scaled record peaks earlier this week on the back of strong corporate earnings, a well-received federal budget and strong foreign fund inflows. But they have retreated from those peaks as investors lock in gains in recent winners.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.91% lower at 14,981.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.85% at 50,889.76.

Lenders State Bank of India, Axis Bank ICIC Bank were the three biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling between 3.5% to 3%.

Nifty's private sector bank index, which has gained more than 14% in February, closed down 1.6%.

Analysts have warned that the valuation of certain stocks is stretched and that some investors were booking profits.

State-run banks' five-session rally came to an end on Friday, with the Nifty PSU banks index sliding 4.8% lower. However, the index booked a weekly gain of 10.7%.

Reuters reported earlier this week that India had shortlisted four state-run lenders for possible privatisation.

All major Nifty sub-indexes closed lower, with the Nifty auto index slipping 2.7%.

Elsewhere, Reliance Industries Ltd ended 0.6% higher and was the top boost to the Nifty.

Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories reversed course in late afternoon trade to gain 1.73% after it sought emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

In broader Asia, stock markets pulled back from record highs as rising bond yields and disappointing US jobless data hurt investor confidence about a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index ICICI Bank BSE Sensex

Indian shares extend losses as financials slide

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Two dead, eight injured as PTI, PMLN workers clash as Daska

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters