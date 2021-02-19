Business & Finance
Greece to auction 625mn euros of 6-month T-bills on Feb 24
19 Feb 2021
ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($758.50 million) of six-month treasury bills on Feb. 24 to refinance maturing debt, its debt agency, PDMA, said on Friday.
The agency last sold six-month T-bills in late January, when the paper was priced to yield -0.28%.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Feb. 26. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Feb. 25, PDMA said.
