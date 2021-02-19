ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Ecopetrol proven reserves finished 2020 down 6.5pc

  • The decline in 1P reserves was mainly caused by the 32% price drop in hydrocarbon prices, Ecopetrol said.
  • The Brent price used for valuation in 2020 was $43 per barrel, compared with $63 per barrel in 2019, implying a decrease of 215 million boe, the company said.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

BOGOTA: The proven oil and gas reserves of Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol closed 2020 down 6.5% versus the end of 2019, it said in a statement on Friday.

Ecopetrol's proven reserves - also known as 1P reserves - finished last year at 1.77 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), compared with 1.89 billion boe at the end of 2019.

The decline in 1P reserves was mainly caused by the 32% price drop in hydrocarbon prices, Ecopetrol said.

The Brent price used for valuation in 2020 was $43 per barrel, compared with $63 per barrel in 2019, implying a decrease of 215 million boe, the company said.

The decline was offset partly by the addition of 114 million boe coming from new projects, Ecopetrol said.

During the year Ecopetrol produced 236 million boe, it added.

The company said crude made up 71% of its total proven reserves, equivalent to some 6.8 years of production, with gas accounting for the remaining 29% of reserves, or 10.1 years.

