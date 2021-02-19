Two dead, eight injured as PTI, PMLN workers clash as Daska

Two persons were killed while eight others sustained injuries as clashes broke out between PTI and PML-N workers in the city's NA-75 constituency on Friday.

As per details, the firing incident occurred at the Gondka polling station, which left three people injured with two succumbing to their injuries while being transported to hospital.

A heavy contingent of police officials and Rangers personnel reached at the site to restore order.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers had assembled outside the polling station where the firing incident took place, shouting slogans against one another.

Out of 360 polling stations in the constituency, the voting process has was suspended at 15 sensitive polling stations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the firing incident, tasking IG Punjab to send him a report on the matter.

Buzdar ordered the culprits responsible for the firing to be brought to book. "Violation of the law will not be tolerated at any cost," he said. "Action should be taken against the persons regardless of their political affiliation."