Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

The Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISPR said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation, with a particular focus on the developments in the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS said that peace in both countries is in the greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan Peace Process and expressed that Pakistan-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds, said ISPR.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.