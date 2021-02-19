ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

AmTrust CEO-backed SPAC files for $300mn IPO

  • Pine Technology Acquisition Corp said it plans to sell 30 million units, made up of shares and warrants, priced at $10 per share on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an IPO to acquire a private company, which becomes public as a result of the merger.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

A blank-check firm, backed by AmTrust Financial Services Chief Executive Officer Barry Zyskind, is looking to raise $300 million through an initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp said it plans to sell 30 million units, made up of shares and warrants, priced at $10 per share on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), founded by current and former senior executives of New York City-based insurer AmTrust, plans to look for targets in the so-called insurance technology, or "insurtech" sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the insurance sector's reliance on technology to reach customers, putting the focus on companies such as Lemonade Inc.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an IPO to acquire a private company, which becomes public as a result of the merger.

By the end of last week, at least 144 US blank-check firms had raised nearly $45.7 billion in 2021, according to data from SPAC Research.

Pine Technology will trade under the ticker symbol "PTOC" on the Nasdaq. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

IPO Initial Public Offering SPAC special purpose acquisition company AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust CEO-backed SPAC files for $300mn IPO

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters