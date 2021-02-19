ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

  • Imran says a market has been set up to buy politicians and rates have been set
  • During the past years, the opposition parties favoured use of open ballot in the Senate elections but now they are forcing the government on use of secret ballot: Premiere
Fahad Zulfikar 19 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that opposition's stand to oppose holding Senate elections through open ballot is a plan to "buy" PTI lawmakers to get more of its candidates elected to the upper house.

Addressing a ceremony for the launch of a tree plantation campaign near the Ghazi Barotha dam on Friday, Imran said the opposition's demand that the Senate election be held through secret ballot reflected the "destroyed morals" of a nation.

He maintained that a market has been set up to buy politicians and rates have been set. "This practice is going on for 30 years but not all politicians are for sale but many do."

The premier highlighted that during the past years, the opposition parties favoured use of open ballot in the Senate elections but now they are forcing the government on use of secret ballot.

"What caused this change? Let me tell you. First their [power show] at Minar-i-Pakistan flopped, then they failed to blackmail us over FATF legislation, then they were thinking the government would fall due to corona but Allah blessed us; now they are planning to somehow bring more of their senators by through buying our people," he said.

Regarding the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami drive, the PM said it is a success to protect the country from adverse impact of the climate change.

He said trees are vital to preserve the future of coming generations as Pakistan is amongst the ten most affected countries of the world by the negative impact of the climate change. He asked the youth to protect trees and the government will provide them sports grounds.

