ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance FCCL (Fauji Cement Company Limited) 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.29%

FCCL announces to setup Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

  • The construction work on the project is expected to commence within current financial year and is expected to have a construction period of about 2.5 years.
Ali Ahmed 19 Feb 2021

Riding the wave of an uptick in construction activity, Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) has decided to invest in additional cement capacity.

“Consequent to construction activity picking up and significant spend on infrastructure, expected to continue, the Board of Directors of the company have decided to invest in additional cement capacity,” announced the company on Friday.

The BoD of the company in its meeting held today, has approved the setting up of Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant of 2.05 million tonnes per annum at Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab.

The company informed that the equity portion of the expansion will be funded through Internal Cash Generation.

The total project cost will be announced after conclusion on negotiation with the suppliers and contractors. The construction work on the project is expected to commence within current financial year and is expected to have a construction period of about 2.5 years.

Fauji Cement Company Limited was set up as a public limited company and commenced operation in 1997. It began with a production capacity of 3700 tons per day that grew to 11000 tons per day.

The company’s revenue rose by nearly 30 percent during 1QFY21 year on year. The company managed to curtail its cost of production that reduced to 78.4 percent, compared to 86 percent seen in 1QFY20. This was achieved through “maximising its own power generation from its gas engines and solar plants to rationalise the power cost which is one of the major cost components”. Thus, the company managed to double its net margin during 1QFY21 year on year to 12.7 percent.

Punjab Construction Fauji Cement cement sales Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant

FCCL announces to setup Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Russian Presidential Envoy calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Opposition plans to buy PTI lawmakers to get its Senators elected by opposing open ballot: PM

Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters