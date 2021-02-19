ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat, private sector lenders drag By Chandini Monnappa

  • Earlier this week, Reuters reported that India had shortlisted four state-run lenders for possible privatisation.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed on Friday, with losses in high-flying private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank countering gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.01% to 15,117.20 by 0444 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.06% lower at 51,291.93. Both indexes were on track to finish the week 0.7% lower after two straight weeks of gains.

"There is a sense that valuations in certain cases are stretched and some people are booking profits," said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

He said there might be some volatility and lower volumes on Friday as bigger players would stay out of the market due to a local holiday in the financial capital of Mumbai.

The top three drags on the Nifty 50 were ICICI Bank , HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank , each falling about 1%.

Private sector banks saw a rally in early February before investors began selling this week. For the month, they are still up 14.8%.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.4% and was the top boost to the Nifty. Local media reported that the conglomerate's talks with Saudi Aramco for a stake sale were back on track.

State-run banks rose further, adding as much as 2.8% to hit a more than one-year high, and on track to finish the week over 16% higher.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that India had shortlisted four state-run lenders for possible privatisation.

Oil India Ltd jumped 4% after the company in consortium with Engineers India decided to bid for Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

Other Asian stock markets pulled back from record highs, as rising bond yields and disappointing US jobless data hurt investor confidence about a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic.

NSE Nifty 50 index ICICI Bank S&P BSE Sensex Kotak Mahindra Bank Nifty 50 IDBI Capital

Indian shares flat, private sector lenders drag By Chandini Monnappa

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters